UgenTec Taps Thermo Fisher to Commercialize CE-Marked FastFinder Plug-ins for PCR Assays

NEW YORK – Belgian molecular laboratory software vendor UgenTec said Thursday that it has entered into a deal with Thermo Fisher Scientific to jointly commercialize several new CE-marked respiratory assay plug-ins for its FastFinder analysis software. The collaboration will allow FastFinder to analyze and interpret results from Thermo Fisher's TaqPath COVID-19 CE-IVD RT-PCR kit and the TaqPath COVID-19, Flu A/B, and RSV Combo kit from a single software platform.

The deal expands on a relationship UgenTec has had with Thermo Fisher, including support for SARS-CoV-2 PCR testing from Thermo Fisher and various other vendors at 35 private and public laboratories in France.

"With this next step, we can provide our joint customer labs with a compliant sample-to-result solution that builds on our [artificial intelligence] and data science capabilities to help them scale with a compliant solution," UgenTec CEO Steven Verhoeven said in a statement.