Twist Bioscience Spins off DNA-Based Data Storage Unit, Posts 23 Percent Q2 Revenue Increase

NEW YORK – Twist Bioscience said Monday before the market open that it has spun off its DNA-based data storage efforts into a startup.

The new firm, Atlas Data Storage, will launch with $155 million in seed financing from investors including Arch Venture Partners, Deerfield Management, Bezos Expeditions, Tao Capital Partners, Earth Foundry, Rsquared VC, In-Q-Tel, and other undisclosed investors. Varun Mehta, cofounder of Nimble Storage, which was acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise in 2017 for approximately $1.09 billion, will serve as CEO while Twist Cofounder Bill Banyai will move to Atlas as chief technology officer.

Under the terms of the deal, Twist assigned and licensed its DNA-based data storage technology to Atlas in exchange for a 24 percent equity stake upon close, a $2.5 million upfront cash payment, and a $2 million secured promissory note.

"We can create more value for Twist faster by spinning it off," CEO and Cofounder Emily Leproust told GenomeWeb. "We're at the point where progress is proportional to capital invested." For the last two years, Twist has "constrained" its investment into data storage R&D to approximately $25 million per year. "The progress has been slower than it could be," she said.

Twist's efforts in data storage have leveraged the firm's ability to synthesize DNA to store large quantities of information that could be read out with next-generation sequencing. Applications include archiving data for cultural preservation and regulatory reasons.

On a conference call with investors prior to the release of the firm's second fiscal quarter financial results, Leproust said that Twist could also receive royalties on future product sales and up to $75 million in milestone payments. Moreover, the deal allows any technology advancements made by Atlas to flow back to Twist, when applicable to its remaining product lines.

An independent special committee of the Twist board of directors approved the process of the spinoff and the terms of the agreement. The deal took "several quarters" to negotiate and close, Leproust noted. Jefferies served as financial adviser to the independent special committee and to Twist.

In morning trading on the Nasdaq, shares of Twist were down 2 percent at $38.35.

For the three months ended March 31, Twist's revenues were $92.8 million, up 23 percent from $75.3 million a year ago, beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $92.0 million.

NGS revenues were $51.1 million, up 25 percent year over year from $40.8 million in fiscal Q2 2024. Synthetic biology revenues were $36.0 million, up 21 percent from $29.8 million a year ago, and biopharma revenues were $5.7 million, up 21 percent from $4.7 million a year ago.

Healthcare revenues rose to $52.8 million, up 29 percent from $40.9 million a year ago. Industrial chemicals revenues rose to $22.7 million, up 12 percent from $20.3 million a year ago. Academic revenues were $16.5 million, up 20 percent from $13.7 million a year ago.

Americas revenues increased 20 percent year over year to $55.2 million from $45.9 million a year ago. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa revenues rose 38 percent year over year to $30.6 million from $22.3 million. Asia-Pacific revenues fell 3 percent year over year to $7.0 million from $7.2 million. China made up only 1.5 percent of total revenues, CFO Adam Laponis said, at 1.5 percent.

Twist shipped products to 2,431 customers in fiscal Q2, up from around 2,253 in the year-ago quarter, while the number of genes shipped to customers increased to 227,000 from 193,000 a year ago.

Twist's net loss for the quarter was $39.3 million, or $.66 per share, compared to a loss of $45.5 million, or $.79 per share, for fiscal Q2 2024, missing the consensus Wall Street estimate of a $.56 loss per share.

The firm's R&D costs dipped slightly to $23.9 million from $24.1 million a year ago, while its SG&A expenses grew 14 percent to $63.7 million, which included $5.3 million in stock-based compensation, from $55.6 million a year ago.

Twist finished the quarter with $210.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $46.7 million in short-term investments.

Twist reiterated its full-year revenue guidance of $372.0 million to $379.0 million, representing 20 percent growth year over year at the midpoint. For the fiscal third quarter, Twist expects total revenues in the range of $94 million to $97 million, representing 15 percent to 19 percent growth year over year, with synthetic biology revenues between $37 million and $39 million, NGS revenues of approximately $51 million to $52 million, and biopharma revenues of approximately $6 million.