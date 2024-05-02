Twist Bioscience Raises Guidance as Fiscal Q2 Revenues Jump 25 Percent

NEW YORK – Twist Bioscience said after the close of the market on Thursday that its fiscal second quarter revenues grew 25 percent year over year.

For the three months ended March 31, Twist's revenues were a record $75.3 million, up from $60.2 million a year ago, driven by next-generation sequencing revenues. The quarter beat the consensus Wall Street estimate of $70.7 million.

"We're encouraged by the reception of Express Genes, with more than 700 accounts, including 100 net new accounts ordering this differentiated product since launch," CEO and Cofounder Emily Leproust said in a statement. "We see consistent strength in NGS, where our tools are used across fields and during the quarter we announced several differentiated products spanning research areas and geographies."

NGS revenues were $40.8 million, up from $29.0 million a year ago. Synthetic biology revenues were $29.8 million, up from $24.2 million a year ago, and biopharma revenues were $4.7 million, down from $7.0 million a year ago.

The firm is raising its fiscal year 2024 total revenue guidance to be in the range of $300 million to $304 million compared to previous guidance of $288 million to $293 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 22 to 24 percent.

Twist now expects synbio revenues in the range of $118 million to $120 million; NGS revenues in the range of $162 million to $164 million; and biopharma revenues of approximately $20 million compared to previous guidance of $24 million.

Twist said total orders for the quarter were $93.2 million versus $64.2 million for the year-ago quarter. It shipped products to 2,253 customers in fiscal Q2, up from around 2,100 in the year-ago quarter, while the number of genes shipped to customers increased from 152,000 to 193,000.

Twist's net loss attributable to shareholders was $45.5 million, or $.79 per share, compared to a loss of $59.2 million, or $1.04 per share, for fiscal Q2 2023, beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of a $.82 loss per share.

The firm's R&D costs fell to $24.1 million from $27.4 million a year ago while its SG&A expenses rose slightly to $55.6 million from $54.0 million.

Twist finished the quarter with $243.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $50 million in short-term investments.

For the fiscal third quarter, Twist expects total revenues of approximately $77 million, with synbio revenues of $31 million, NGS revenues of approximately $41 million, and biopharma revenues of approximately $5 million. For the fiscal fourth quarter, Twist expects total revenues in the range of $77 million to $80 million.