Twist Bioscience, Ono Pharmaceutical Partner for Autoimmune Diseases Drug Discovery

NEW YORK – Twist Bioscience said on Thursday that it has entered an agreement with Japanese company Ono Pharmaceutical to discover and develop novel antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

As part of the deal, Twist will utilize its so-called "Library of Libraries" to help discover novel antibodies against targets identified by Ono. According to Twist, the "Library of Libraries" is an "expansive collection of synthesized antibody libraries based on naturally occurring sequences that harness innovative structural and developability features to cover a wide range of drug targets."

Ono, on the other hand, will use the Twist biopharma solutions team's scientific expertise and Twist's premium project management services to evaluate new targets and generate comprehensive discovery campaigns.

Under the terms of the partnership, Ono will be responsible for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of any products resulting from the collaboration. Meanwhile, Twist will receive research fees, success-based clinical and regulatory milestones, and royalties on product sales, it said.