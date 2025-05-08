Twist Bioscience Nabs Long DNA IP in Renegotiated Ginkgo Bioworks Contract

NEW YORK – Twist Bioscience has acquired licenses and intellectual property for certain long DNA synthesis and other technology and related reagents as part of a renegotiated contract with Ginkgo Bioworks, the firms said Thursday.

Under the terms of the revised three-year $15 million agreement, Ginkgo retains the rights to practice the IP transferred to Twist. Ginkgo will prepay annually for orders of Twist's DNA products, receiving preferential pricing with no required minimum purchase volume.

The deal "gives us optionality to incorporate [the long DNA IP] on our own platform," Twist CEO and Cofounder Emily Leproust said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear which specific IP was transferred to Twist. In 2017, Ginkgo acquired DNA synthesis firm Gen9.

"We're happy to combine some of our long DNA technology with Twist to hopefully see more and varied offerings in the market," Ginkgo CEO and Cofounder Jason Kelly said.

The contract replaces a four-year deal between the firms signed in 2022, which included an increased commitment by Ginkgo to purchase products from Twist. That deal replaced a 2017 supply agreement.