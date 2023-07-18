Twist Bioscience Licenses Antibody Libraries to Cancer Research Horizons

NEW YORK – Twist Bioscience said on Tuesday that it has licensed its antibody libraries to Cancer Research Horizons, the translational arm of Cancer Research UK.

Under the terms of the deal, Cancer Research Horizons will license the entire Twist Biopharma Solutions "Library of Libraries," a collection of synthesized antibody libraries. Twist will receive a library access fee and will be eligible to receive annual maintenance fees as well as a share of revenue from any assets sold or transferred. Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're delighted to partner with Twist Bioscience, an exciting technology platform company who will enhance our antibody discovery capabilities with their highly diverse phage display libraries," Hamish Ryder, CEO of Therapeutic Innovation at Cancer Research Horizons, said in a statement. "We look forward to using this technology to accelerate the delivery of high-quality therapeutics and diagnostics to cancer patients, in collaboration with our academic and industrial partners."

Twist's Library of Libraries includes over 15 libraries of synthetic antibodies, each of which contains up to 100 billion antibodies.

Cancer Research Horizons joins several other organizations using Twist's libraries for drug discovery research, including Takeda Pharmaceutical, Boehringer Ingelheim, Neogene Therapeutics, and Artisan Development Labs (Artisan Bio).