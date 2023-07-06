Twist Bioscience Inks Exclusive Distribution Deal With Ireland's MyBio

NEW YORK – MyBio said on Thursday that it has signed an agreement to become Twist Bioscience's exclusive distributor in Ireland.

Kilkenny, Ireland-based MyBio will provide Twist's synthetic DNA and next-generation sequencing products to the Irish market. Financial and other details of the deal were not disclosed.

The relationship adds to a handful of distribution agreements that Twist has signed. In 2018, the South San Francisco, California-based firm announced deals for Japan, South Korea, India, Hong Kong, and Macau.

In 2013, Promega signed MyBio as its Ireland distributor.