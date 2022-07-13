Logo

Twist Bioscience, DNAnexus Collaborate on NGS Data Analysis

Jul 13, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Twist Bioscience and DNAnexus said on Wednesday that they are collaborating on data analysis to help customers develop next-generation sequencing-based diagnostics.

Under the collaboration, Twist customers will be able to use the DNAnexus platform with Twist's NGS Methylation Detection System and unique molecular identifier adapters to simplify data analysis after sequencing.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This collaboration with DNAnexus is another example of our ongoing commitment to providing our customers with the tools they need for complete, customized, end-to-end workflows," Twist CEO and Cofounder Emily Leproust said in a statement. "Our customers can now access industry-leading computational infrastructure platforms to support their bioinformatics needs and reduce their data analysis timeline after performing a sequencing run with our NGS Methylation Detection and UMI Adapter Systems."

Twist's methylation system uses hybridization-based target enrichment panels made with the firm's synthetic DNA and an enzymatic alternative to bisulfite chemical conversion.

DNAnexus closed a $200 million financing round in March. The Mountain View, California-based bioinformatics firm is building data platforms for the US Food and Drug Administration and the UK Biobank.

