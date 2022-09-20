Twist Bioscience, Australian Research Council Partner on Synthetic Biology R&D

NEW YORK – Twist Bioscience and the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence in Synthetic Biology (ARCCoESB) said on Tuesday that they have partnered on research and development.

Under the agreement, ARCCoESB members will be able to order Twist DNA synthesis products at an early stage. "We gain access to the capabilities and availability of CoESB members to shape new products, while they are able to gain early access to upcoming products within Twist's synthetic biology product program," Twist CEO and Cofounder Emily Leproust said in a statement.

Financial and other details of the deal were not disclosed.

ARCCoESB was established in 2020, bringing together nine Australian universities and partners — including biotech startups, government departments, and other organizations — with the aim of creating an environmentally sustainable processing industry.

South San Francisco, California-based Twist Bioscience makes synthetic DNA using silicon chips for a variety of applications, including synthetic biology, drug discovery and development, next-generation sequencing target enrichment, and DNA-based data storage.