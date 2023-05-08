Logo
Analysis Explores Participants in Studies of Personal Utility of Genetic, Genomic Testing

A systematic review appearing in JAMA Network Open suggests college-educated white women from above-average income groups are most likely to participate in personal utility studies.

Cancer Methylation Dynamics Tracked With Cell-Free DNA in Blood

Researchers reporting in Genome Medicine use nanopore sequencing to follow single-molecule methylation patterns, while establishing a related tumor-immune cell classifier.

Genome Features Spelled Out Using Models Trained With EvoAug Data Augmentation

A Genome Biology paper points to the potential for using evolutionary clues to augment data when developing and training deep neural network models to assess genomic regulation.

Precision Oncology Raises Hope Among Caregivers, For Better or Worse, Study Finds

A survey-based study in BMJ Open examines the effect of precision medicine on the experiences of nonprofessional caregivers of cancer patients.