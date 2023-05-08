NEW YORK – Which articles gained the most attention from GenomeWeb readers last week? Here are the top five:
- Twist Bioscience to Lay off 25 Percent of Employees Despite Record Revenues
- Tempus Gains FDA Premarket Approval for NGS Solid Tumor Profiling Test
- Pacific Biosciences Raises Guidance on Strong Revio Launch Driving Record Q1 Revenues
- MGI Tech Launches Additional Sequencing Products in Europe Following Illumina Patent Invalidation
- Cue Health Implements Cost Reduction Plan, Lays off 326 Employees