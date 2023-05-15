NEW YORK – Which articles gained the most attention from GenomeWeb's readers last week? Here are the top five:
- Twist Bioscience to Lay off 25 Percent of Employees Despite Record Revenues
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pfizer Partner to Bring NGS-Based Cancer Tests to Underserved Markets
- Neanderthal DNA Left Mark on Shape of Some Human Noses, Genetic Study Finds
- Experts Endorse Universal Genomic Screening of Monogenic, Treatable Diseases in Newborns
- Ginkgo Bioworks, Boehringer Ingelheim Sign Drug Discovery Deal Worth up to $406M