Study Tracks Cancer Screening Roles for Polygenic Risk Scores in UK

A Lancet Oncology study considers potential cancer deaths that might be avoided by implementing PRS-stratified cancer screening across several cancer types in the UK.

Butterfly History Explored in Phylogenetic Study

Using phylogenetics, researchers reporting in Nature Ecology and Evolution examine butterfly relationships, tracing butterfly origins to legume-feeding insects in the Americas.

Study Finds Messenger RNA Isoforms Influenced by Transcription Initiation Sites

Researchers reporting in Cell dig into messenger RNA isoform ties to regulatory features and sequence context in Drosophila tissues.

Prime Editing Technique Holds Promise for Studying Cancer Mutations, Study Shows

MIT researchers have used prime editing to introduce cancer-linked mutations into mouse disease models, as they report in Nature Biotechnology.