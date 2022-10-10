Logo
Exome Sequencing Show Promise as First-Tier Diagnostic Test in Thai Epilepsy Study

Investigators report a diagnostic yield exceeding 60 percent when they used exome sequencing to test infants with treatment-resistant epilepsy, as they write in the European Journal of Human Genetics.

Polygenic Risk Score Feedback Provides Reporting Insights

Researchers turn in Genome Research to semi-structured interviews and survey data to explore patients' and healthcare providers' understanding and views of polygenic risk score clinical reports.

Coronavirus RNA, Host Protein Interactions Collected in CovInter Database

After systematically collecting coronavirus RNA and host protein interactions reported in the literature, researchers considered in Nucleic Acids Research the host functions affected by these contacts.

Follow-Up Data Requests to Biobank Participants Ineffective, Study Finds

An effort to recontact biobank enrollees for additional information reports low participation in a new BMJ Open study.