Multiple Sclerosis-Related Cell Interactions Informed by Genetic Screening Approach

Researchers in Science describe altered astrocyte-microglia interactions found in multiple sclerosis models with the help of a forward genetic screening approach.

Rare Kidney Function, Disease Variants Found With Imputation-Based Strategy

With the help of exome sequence-informed imputation, researchers in Nature Communications dig into data for more than 408,000 UK Biobank participants to find 158 rare kidney function-related variants.

Complex Trait Mechanisms Informed by Metabolome-Mediated Gene Expression Analysis

Swiss researchers report in eLife on a Mendelian randomization-based method for tracking down transcript-metabolite-trait interactions behind genetic associations for dozens of phenotypes.

New York City Rats Found to Carry SARS-CoV-2

A new study in mBio finds that New York rats can carry SARS-CoV-2, leading to worries that they could act as a viral reservoir.