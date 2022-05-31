Logo
Prize for Neuroscience

This year's Kavli Prize in Neuroscience goes to four researchers for uncovering genes involved in a number of brain disorders.

Genome Biology Papers on Cross-Cancer Transcriptome, Single-Cell CRC Analysis, Methylome Sequencing

In Genome Biology this week: cross-cancer transcriptome signatures, colorectal cancer expression patterns, and more.

UK Life Science Agreement With Sweden

The Financial Times reports the UK has signed an agreement to bolster the scientific ties between it and Sweden.

Monkeypox Testing Network Expansion Considered

Public health officials in the US are contemplating expanding the testing network for monkeypox.