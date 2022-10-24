Logo
Breaking News
The Scan

Paleolithic Population Patterns Picked Up in Ancient DNA Analysis

Investigators in Nature Ecology and Evolution identify distinct ancestry, diet, and burial patterns for ancient Paleolithic individuals sampled at the Gough and Kendrick Caves in the present-day UK.

Study Sets Tumor-First BRCA Testing Against Germline-Guided Strategy in Ovarian Cancer

While a germline-first approach picked up more pathogenic variants in BRCA1/2, researchers in JCO Precision Oncology found it more cost-effective to use a triage strategy starting with tumor testing.

Cognitive Trait Pathways Tracked Down With Tissue-Specific Expression Effect Analysis

Using a strategy known as "transcriptome-wide structural equation modeling," investigators consider genetic sharing across several cognitive conditions in Nature Communications.

Sequencing-Based Approach Shows Promise for Sepsis Diagnosis

Researchers in Nature Microbiology have developed an approach combining host and pathogen metagenomic RNA and DNA sequencing to diagnose sepsis.