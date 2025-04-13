NEW YORK – Which articles gained the most attention from GenomeWeb’s readers last week? Here are the top five:
- PacBio Cuts Workforce, Costs in Face of NIH Funding Uncertainty, New Tariffs
- Trump Tariffs Likely to Lead to Lower Profits, Higher Prices for Life Science Tools Biz
- Caris Life Sciences Raises $168M to Support Continued Platform Expansion
- As Digital PCR Expands Into Oncology, More Clinical Diagnostic Applications on Horizon
- Federal Court Permanently Enjoins NIH From Cutting Indirect Costs to Research Grants