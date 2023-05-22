Logo
TB Study Uncovers Latin American Clades, Molecular Features

A paper in PLOS One outlines molecular features in South American L4 sublineages of the tuberculosis-causing pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis, including large deletions.

Woodpecker Genomes Point to Cross-Continent Adaptation Convergence

Researchers reporting in Science Advances describe convergent adaptations in two newly re-sequenced woodpecker species with overlapping environments and similar features.

Pancreatic Cancer Relatives May be at Risk of Syndrome-Related Cancers

Half a dozen cancer types appear more common in first-degree relatives of pancreatic cancer patients with pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in one of nine risk genes.

Genes Expressed in Prenatal Brain Linked to Risk of Childhood Psychiatric Disorders

In Nature Neuroscience, researchers describe a neurodevelopmental polygenic risk score that predicts psychiatric symptoms.