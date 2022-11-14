Logo
Breaking News
The Scan

Modest Improvement in Prediction From Combining Established Colorectal Cancer Risk Model With PRS

Researchers in the BMJ find a modest increase in risk prediction by adding a polygenic risk score to an established colorectal cancer prediction model.

Analysis of How Geneticists Discuss Unsolicited Findings With Patients

A study in the Journal of Genetic Counseling examines how clinical geneticists handle telling patients about unsolicited findings found through sequencing-based genetic tests.

PRS May Stratify Disease Progression Among Glaucoma Patients

A polygenic risk score identifies patients with early-stage glaucoma who are at risk of more rapid disease progression, researchers report in JAMA Ophthalmology.

Autism Speaks Releases Updated Collection of Whole-Genome Sequence Data

The Autism Speaks MSSNG resource now includes whole-genome sequencing data on 11,312 individuals and their family members, as its developers report in Cell.