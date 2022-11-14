NEW YORK – Which articles gained the most interest from GenomeWeb readers last week? Here are the top five:
- NanoString Technologies Delivers Underwhelming Q3, Lays Off 10 Percent of Workforce
- Thermo Fisher Introduces Homologous Recombination Deficiency Score for Cancer Profiling Assay
- Pacific Biosciences Announces Revio Preorders as Q3 Revenues Dip 7 Percent
- Invitae Q3 Revenues Rise 17 Percent as Company Revises Cash Burn Guidance
- Natera Raises Guidance on Test Volume Growth, Notes Reimbursement Opportunities