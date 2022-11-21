Logo
Breaking News
The Scan

Retrospective Study Weighs Germline Genetic Contributions to Oncology Trials

With data from almost 900 oncology trials, researchers in JAMA Network Open saw an overrepresentation of trials involving germline BRCA1/2 alterations and PARP inhibitor treatment.

Team Describes Analytical Framework for Assessing Gene-Environment Interactions

Investigators present in PLOS Genetics a framework that they used to explore gene-environment interactions involving quantitative traits.

Tomato Gene Profiling Provides Small Signaling Peptide Clues

With genome sequence, RNA sequence, and phylogenetic analyses, researchers profile CLE family genes that code for small signaling peptides in tomato plants in BMC Genomics.

Study Suggests Advanced Education, Genetics May Contribute to Nearsightedness

Cardiff University researchers find that genetics together with years of schooling act to increase risk of myopia, as they report in PLOS Genetics.