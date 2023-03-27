NEW YORK – Which articles gained the most attention from GenomeWeb readers last week? Here are the top five:
- Layoffs at Life Science, Dx Firms Continue as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Natera Shrink Payrolls
- Illumina Pushes Back Against Icahn's Proposed Board Nominees
- Beethoven's Genome Offers Clues to Composer's Liver Disease, Family History
- White House Report Outlines Goals to Advance Genomic Research, Precision Therapy Development
- PacBio Bioinformatics Focusing on Pipelines to Support Long-Read Sequencing Data