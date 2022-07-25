Logo
KRAS Mutations Retrospectively Detected in Circulating Tumor DNA Across Cancer Types

Almost 4 percent of cancer patients had KRAS-G12C mutations in an analysis of 80,911 cases spanning more than 40 cancer types appearing in JCO Precision Oncology.

Study Compares PCR Cycle Thresholds for Wild Type, Variants of SARS-CoV-2

Researchers compared PCR cycle threshold effect sizes in samples of wild-type SARS-CoV-2 or variants of concern in a new PLOS One study.

Genetically Modified Fruit Fly Study Points to ER Protein Role in Motor Disorder, Heart Rate

In Science Advances, researchers see motor disorder-related traits in Drosophila when they knock out or inhibit the Parkinson's disease-related protein Creld.

Lessons From Rare Genetic Disease Sequencing Program

In the Journal of Medical Genetics, researchers describe findings from the first few years of the Murdoch Children's Research Institute's Undiagnosed Diseases Program-Victoria.