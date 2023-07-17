NEW YORK – Which articles gained the most attention from GenomeWeb's readers last week? Here are the top five:
- Infant Rapid Genome Sequencing Yields More Diagnoses Than Targeted Gene Panels, Study Finds
- European Commission Fines Illumina €432M For Prematurely Closing Grail Acquisition
- Court Allows NanoString, Vizgen to Pursue Antitrust Countersuits Over Church Lab Spatial Patents
- Nvidia Pushes Forward in Cloud-Based Hardware Acceleration of Genome Analysis
- NanoString Technologies Q2 Preliminary Revenues Beat Guidance