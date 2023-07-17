Logo
Gut Microbiome Differences Uncovered in Severe Versus Moderate COVID-19

Patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit gut microbiome changes, including declines in Fusicatenibacter saccharivorans and Roseburia hominis, a study in Genome Medicine reports.

Phylogenetic Analysis Estimates Emergence of Rabies Virus

The analysis in Nature Communications also finds that historical events, especially colonization, aided in the spread of the rabies virus.

Databases' Variant Classifications Have Improved Over Time

An analysis in Genome Medicine finds that variant misclassifications in ClinVar and the Human Gene Mutation Database have decreased.

CRISPR Editing Generates Poplar Trees With Less Lignin, Better for Fiber Production

A North Carolina State University-led team used a combinatorial analysis to home in on which poplar tree genes to target with gene editing in their study, which appears in Science.