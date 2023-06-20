Logo
The Scan

New Model to Understand Phenotypic Presentation of Mendelian Disease in Electronic Health Records

A new study in Genetics in Medicine investigates the phenotypic presentation of Mendelian disease across the diagnostic trajectory in electronic health records.

New Genome Architecture Mapping Tool to Study Genome Interactions

In Nature Methods, researchers describe a new method they have dubbed multiplex-GAM to study DNA interactions.

Complete Sequence of Endangered Rusty Patched Bumblebee Genome

A new paper in G3: Genes, Genomes, Genetics presents the genome sequence of the rusty patched bumblebee. 

Fly Single-Nucleus Transcriptome Map Shows Effects of Aging

Researchers in Science present a single-nucleus transcriptome map of Drosophila melanogaster tissues from across its lifespan.