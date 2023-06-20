NEW YORK – Which articles gained the most attention from GenomeWeb's readers last week? Here are the top five:
- Following CEO's Resignation, Questions Arise About Illumina's Future Direction
- Biocartis Laying Off 140 Employees as Part of Reorganization Plan
- 23andMe Laying off 9 Percent of Workforce to Cut Operating Costs
- ESHG: German Study Shows Utility of Rapid Whole-Genome Trio Sequencing in Critically Ill Children
- Decade After SCOTUS Gene Patents Ruling, Precision Medicine and Test Innovation Impact Under Debate