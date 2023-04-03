Logo
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Linked to Rare Complement Factor Mutations

With exome sequencing of four affected families, researchers in iScience track down ultra-rare complement factor mutations linked to AMD.

Academic Firms See Less Favorable Economic Returns on Biotech Licenses, Study Finds

Royalty rates, precommercial payments, and deal sizes tend to be lower between academic institutions and commercial firms than in deals between firms, a PLOS One study finds.

Chemo Appears to Improve Outcomes When Added to Immunotherapy in Subset of Gastrointestinal Cancers

A JCO Precision Oncology study suggests chemotherapy and checkpoint immunotherapy may outperform immunotherapy alone for MSI/dMMR gastrointestinal cancer.

Harvard Team Report One-Time Base Editing Treatment for Motor Neuron Disease in Mice

A base-editing approach restored SMN levels and improved motor function in a mouse model of spinal muscular atrophy, a new Science paper reports.