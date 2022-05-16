Logo
Booster for Kids

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for 5-to-11-year olds, the Washington Post reports.

Novavax Anticipates Authorization

Novavax expects to receive US Food and Drug Administration authorization for vaccine soon, according to CNBC.

Some Old Microbes Indeed

Vice reports that researchers may have uncovered 830-million-year-old microbes.

PNAS Papers on Meiotic Crossover, RNA Targeting, SNAT7 mTORC1 Regulation

In PNAS this week: meiotic crossover formation in C. elegans, approach to identify small molecules affecting RNA activity, and more.