NEW YORK – What articles gained the most interest from GenomeWeb readers last week? Here are the top five:

1. SEC Investigating Illumina Over Grail Acquisition

2. Ancient DNA Analysis Reveals Ancestry, Living Relatives of African Americans at Iron Forge Site

3. 23andMe Lays off 71 Therapeutics-Related Employees as GSK Partnership Ends, Q1 Revenues Slide

4. MGI Tech Sees Strong Sequencing Revenue Growth in H1 2023

5. GeneDx Q2 Revenues Increase 35 Percent, Boosted by Growth in Exome, Genome Tests