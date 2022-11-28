NEW YORK – Which articles gained the most interest from GenomeWeb readers last week? Here are the top five:
- Illumina, Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital Ink Rapid Whole-Genome Sequencing Deal
- Parent-Initiated Genetic Testing of Newborns Yields Clinical Diagnoses, Fulgent Team Finds
- Foundation Medicine Probing Tumor Fraction Influence on Negative Liquid Biopsies
- Liver Cancers Detected With Parallel Mutation, Methylation Liquid Biopsy Approach
- Illumina Lays Off Approximately 500 Employees in Response to Economic Climate