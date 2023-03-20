NEW YORK – Which articles gained the most attention from GenomeWeb readers last week? Here are the top five:
- Illumina Shares Soar as Billionaire Investor Seeks Board Seats to End Grail Takeover 'Insanity'
- To Q40 and Beyond: Sequencing's Accuracy Revolution is Happening Now
- At ACMG, GUARDIAN Newborn Sequencing Study Reports High Uptake Rate
- ACMG Statement Says Preimplantation Polygenic Risk Testing 'Not Appropriate for Clinical Use' Yet
- New Single-Cell Genome, Transcriptome Sequencing Technique Delivers Better Bang For Buck