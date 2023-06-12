Logo
Fox Genomes Point to Adaptations to Extreme Sahara Desert Environment

A new paper in Nature Ecology & Evolution analyzes the genomes of four fox species that live in the Sahara Desert, noting selection on water homeostasis-linked genes.

PD GENE Study Suggests Feasibility of Wider Parkinson's Disease Genetic Testing

In Genetics in Medicine, the PD GENEration study finds widespread genetic testing and counseling for Parkinson's disease may be feasible.

MicroRNAs Linked to Later ICU Admission in COVID-19 Patients

A Human Genomics study examines the influence of microRNAs on COVID-19 severity.

Foxtail Millet Pangenome, Graph-Based Reference Genome

Researchers in Nature Genetics described their generation of a foxtail millet pangenome, which they say can help in crop trait improvement.