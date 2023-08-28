Logo
Kākāpō Sequences to Inform Conservation Efforts, Management

Researchers report in Nature Ecology & Evolution that they have sequenced nearly all living kākāpō, a critically endangered parrot from New Zealand.

SARS-CoV-2 Evolves Rapidly Among Wild White-Tailed Deer, Study Finds

In Nature Communications, Ohio State researchers analyze nasal swabs from deer from throughout the state to study the spread of the virus in non-humans.

Similarities Found Among Bladder Cancer Affecting Cats, Dogs, People

Researchers in Genome Biology uncover overlapping cancer driver genes between urothelial carcinomas found in cats and dogs and those found among human bladder cancer cases.

Bioinformatics Analysis Homes in on Two Dozen Genes That Could Be Targets for Drugs in Obesity

Researchers in the Journal of Human Genetics identified 23 key obesity genes that are already targeted by 78 approved drugs.