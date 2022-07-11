Logo
Breaking News
The Scan

PLOS Genetics Paper Presents Potential Protective Locus for Alzheimer's in African Ancestry Individuals

A chromosome 19 locus appeared to dial down the risk of Alzheimer's disease in individuals carrying risky versions of the APOE gene.

In Genome Biology, Researchers Share Algorithm for Reference-Free Nanopore-Based Transcript Analyses

An approach called RATTLE was designed for dealing with transcriptome sequences generated on an Oxford Nanopore instrument in a reference-free manner.

Study in eLife Explores Prostate Cancer Insights Found with Multi-Ancestry Polygenic Risk Score

Using data for diverse individuals enrolled in the Million Veterans Program and other studies, researchers evaluated a multi-ancestry prostate cancer PRS.

Theranos's Balwani Found Guilty

Ramesh Balwani, the former president of Theranos, has been found guilty on a dozen fraud-related charges, according to the Wall Street Journal.