NEW YORK – Which articles gained the most interest from GenomeWeb readers last week? Here are the top five:
- Sequencing Firm Genapsys, Mired in Lawsuits, Explores Bankruptcy
- MGI Tech, Illumina Reach Agreement in UK Sequencing IP Lawsuit, Enabling Launch of HotMPS Chemistry
- SD Biosensor, SJL Partners to Acquire Meridian Bioscience for $1.5B
- ESMO Releases Guidelines for Liquid Biopsy Testing in Cancer Patients
- Breast, Ovarian Cancer Study Finds Ties Between Types of BRCA Alterations, Treatment Response