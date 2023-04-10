NEW YORK – Which articles gained the most attention from GenomeWeb readers last week? Here are the top five:
- US Federal Trade Commission Orders Illumina to Unwind Grail Acquisition
- BGI Genomics 2022 Global Expansion Bid Included Launch of New Subsidiaries in 14 Countries
- Centenarians' Long Life Linked to Specific Gut Microbiome Signatures
- LumiraDx to Lay off 40 Percent of Workforce in Cost Restructuring Plan
- UnitedHealthcare to Cover Whole-Genome Sequencing for Certain Non-Cancer Indications