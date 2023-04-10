Logo
Study Finds Altered RNA Editing in Schizophrenia

Researchers in Science Advances compare brain samples from individuals with or without schizophrenia, uncovering differential editing at mitochondria-related sites.

Lung Cancer Study Finds Molecular Features Affecting Immunotherapy Response

Researchers in Nature Genetics tease out molecular and subtype features linked to favorable checkpoint immunotherapy outcomes in advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Team Highlights Targeted Treatment Trial Barriers for Cancer Patients

An analysis in JAMA Oncology of enrollment patterns for a SETD2 variant-targeted treatment trial suggests eligible patients may be missed under current identification and outreach approaches.

Chromatin Takes on Liquid-Like Properties in the Living Cell

Researchers from Japan's National Institute of Genetics report in Science Advances that chromatin is locally dynamic but globally stable.