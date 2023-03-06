NEW YORK – Which articles gained the most attention from GenomeWeb readers last week? Here are the top five:
- UnitedHealthcare Clamping Down on Expanded Carrier Screening, Genetic Counselors, Testing Firms Say
- Pfizer Partners With Tempus to Advance Oncology Drug Development
- Chinese University of Hong Kong, Take2 Sue Pacific Biosciences Over DNA Methylation Detection Tech
- Illumina, Myriad Genetics Expand Partnership to Bring TSO 500 HRD Assay to US
- MolDx Reimbursement Decision Likely to Have Negative Impact on CareDx, Natera Transplant Businesses