Mouse Study Points to Potential for Messenger RNA-Based Vaccines Targeting HPV-Positive Tumors

In mouse model experiments, researchers assess three mRNA vaccines targeting tumors linked to human papillomavirus infections, as they report in Science Translational Medicine.

Next-Generation Sequencing Appears Cost-Effective for Metastatic Lung Cancer MDx in Spanish Setting

Next-generation sequencing appears to outperform single-gene tests, while remaining cost effective, for finding molecular markers and targets in advanced non-small cell lung cancer, a new JCO Precision Oncology study finds.

Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy Resistance Linked to Transcriptional Noise in New Study

A modeling study of neuroblastoma in Science Advances suggests transcriptional noise in pathways involved in cell death or apoptosis can contribute to chemotherapy resistance.

Study Identifies New Patient Response Biomarker for Colorectal Cancer Therapy

A new Nature Medicine study points to KRAS codon G12 mutations as biomarkers that identify metastatic colorectal cancer patients who will not respond well to trifluridine/tipiracil.