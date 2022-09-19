Logo
Breaking News
The Scan

Human Pancreatic Islet Cell RNA Splice Regulation Offers Diabetes Clues

Using data from nearly 400 donor individuals, researchers looked at diabetes-associated variants influencing gene splicing or gene expression in Genome Biology.

Team Shares 'Functionally Informed' Rare Variant Association Strategy

Researchers in PLOS Genetics outline a strategy for finding rare variant associations in genomic regions using functional clues, an approach they applied to venous thromboembolism risk.

Lung Cancer Survival, Recurrence After Surgery Informed by Gene Expression Patterns

Researchers found prognostic gene expression profiles by retrospectively analyzing gene expression profiles in non-small cell lung cancer tumor and normal lung samples in JCO Precision Oncology.

Stanford Team Reports In Vitro Development of Complex Gut Microbiome

The researchers developed an in vitro model of the human gut microbiome, which they present in Cell.