Increased POMC Methylation Linked to Severe Obesity Risk in New Study

The study in Science Translational Medicine also found that treating individuals with obesity and highly methylated POMC genes with an MC4R agonist may help with weight loss.

Exome Sequencing Has Clinical Implications for Some Unexplained Pediatric Epilepsy Cases

About 40 percent of children with unexplained epilepsy for whom exome sequencing gave a genetic diagnosis also had a change in clinical management, a new study in JAMA Network Open finds.

Phylogeographic Analysis Gives Insight Into Omicron Spread in England

A University of Oxford-led team reports in Science that Omicron was already in England when travel restrictions were put in place.

Investigational RNAi Drug Lowers Blood Pressure in Phase I Study

An investigational RNAi therapy for hypertension appears to decrease serum angiotensinogen levels and blood pressure in a study in the New England Journal of Medicine.