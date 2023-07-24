NEW YORK – Which articles gained the most attention from GenomeWeb's readers last week? Here are the top five:
- COVID-19 Protection Provided by HLA Genetic Variant, Study Suggests
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Expects H1 Life Sciences Research Tools Revenue to Grow 22 Percent
- Alliance for Genomic Discovery Adds Major Biopharma Partners to Help Fund WGS-Based Biobank
- Labs, MDx Developers Brace for Requirement by United Healthcare for Z-Codes
- Chinese Population Biobank Highlights Genetic Diversity, Disease Associations