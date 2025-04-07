NEW YORK – Which articles gained the most attention from GenomeWeb’s readers last week? Here are the top five:
- Federal Court Vacates FDA Rule on Laboratory-Developed Tests
- NHGRI Fires Dozens of Employees, Puts Acting Director Vence Bonham on Administrative Leave
- Long-Read Sequencing Automation Gains Traction but Bottlenecks Remain
- Trump Tariffs Likely to Lead to Lower Profits, Higher Prices for Life Science Tools Biz
- Under Constant Fear of Job Loss, FDA Reviewers Worry About Ensuring Diagnostic Efficacy, Safety