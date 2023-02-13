Logo
Breaking News
The Scan

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Mutation Reversed in Human Cell Line, Mouse Model With Gene Editing

Researchers in Nature Medicine turn to an adenine base editor and precise single-guide RNA approach to correct a pathogenic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy mutation in the MYH7 gene.

Team Tracks National Institutes of Health Research Grants Shifts Over Time

By analyzing research project grants over more than two decades, researchers at eLife saw a rapid rise in grant costs between 1998 and 2003, followed by funding stabilization and decline.

Study IDs Islet Cell MicroRNAs With Potential Ties to Diabetes

With gene and small RNA expression profiles for dozens of genotyped individuals, researchers in PNAS detect type 2 diabetes-associated miRNAs and related regulatory features.

Genetic Disease Underrecognized Cause of Infant Death, Study Finds

In JAMA Network Open, a sequencing analysis by Rady Children's Hospital researchers finds genetic diseases contribute to infant mortality rates.