NEW YORK – Which articles gained the most attention from GenomeWeb readers last week? Here are the top five:
- President Biden Signs Spending Bill, Boosting NIH, CDC, and FDA Budgets
- Genomic Medicine Adoption May be Hindered by Shortcomings in ICD-10 Coding
- MGI Tech Heads Full Steam Into US Market Despite Data Security Accusations, Image Problems
- Mission Bio, Abiosciences to Develop Analytics For Studying Hematologic Cancers
- Proteomics Research Innovation Progressed in 2022 Despite Challenging Business Conditions