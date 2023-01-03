Logo
Breaking News
The Scan

Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Prone to Fetal Fraction Variability

Researchers in Clinical Chemistry examine cell-free fetal DNA proportions in hundreds of samples tested for fetal aneuploidy and in a noninvasive prenatal testing lab in Amsterdam.

Study Reveals Genetic Contributors to Treatment-Related Liver Damage in Pediatric Leukemia Patients

In a retrospective analysis of almost 3,600 individuals in JAMA Network Open, researchers found inherited hepatic damage-related risk variants in children being treated for ALL.

Inherited Cardiac Disease Genetic Diagnoses Linked to Ancestry, Monogenic Disease Score

Based on patterns at a multidisciplinary clinic over time, researchers in Genome Medicine saw a rise in genetic diagnoses in monogenic cases, as well as cases assessed by research-based sequencing efforts.

Study Suggests PTSD, Brain Injury Can Increase Impact of Alzheimer's-Linked Gene Variant

Researchers report in Alzheimer's & Dementia that head trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder increase the effects of APOE epsilon 4 on Alzheimer's disease risk.