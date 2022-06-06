Logo
Novavax Vaccine Found Effective

The US Food and Drug Administration says Novavax's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, which is protein-based, is highly effective, NPR reports.

To Shift Funding

Science reports that a provision of a bill aimed at increasing US research competitiveness aims to boost agency funding to certain states.

Possibly Two

There may be two strains of monkeypox circulating in the US, according to the Associated Press.

PLOS Papers on Sex-Related X Chromosome Variants, Typhus Typing, Kidney Transplant Transcriptomes

In PLOS this week: minor allele frequencies for X chromosome variants, genomic analysis of typhus-causing bacteria, and more.