NEW YORK – Which articles gained the most interest from GenomeWeb readers last week? Here are the top five:
- Ancient Genome Sequence Provides Look at Ancestry for Individual Who Perished at Pompeii
- Startup Ultima Genomics Emerges With $600M in Funding, New Sequencer, Claims of $100 Genome
- FDA Warns Labs About Illumina Sequencing Instrument Cybersecurity Vulnerability
- Ultima Genomics Preparing to Take on Illumina's NovaSeq Next Year
- Omics Tools and MDx Stocks Down Across the Board in April, Following Broader Market