- 10x Genomics Lays Off Approximately 100 Employees
- PerkinElmer Focusing on Life Sciences, Diagnostics as it Divests Other Businesses
- Guardant Health Receives Medicare Coverage for MRD Liquid Biopsy in Stage II and III Colon Cancer
- MDxHealth Acquires Prostate Cancer Testing Business From Exact Sciences for up to $100M
- Stakeholders Urge Collaboration to Prove ctDNA as Regulatory Endpoint for Early Cancer Drugs