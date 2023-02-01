Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenues Grow 7 Percent in Q4, 15 Percent in 2022

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific reported on Wednesday morning that its fourth quarter revenues grew 7 percent year over year while its full-year revenues rose 15 percent.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based firm booked $11.45 billion in revenues, up from $10.70 billion in Q4 2021 and beating analysts' average estimate of $10.43 billion.

"As I reflect on the year, I'm very proud of what our team accomplished," Marc Casper, Thermo Fisher's CEO, chairman, and president, told investors during a conference call recapping the results. "2022 was a special year for Thermo Fisher, and I'm excited about 2023 and beyond."

Q4 organic revenues decreased 3 percent, acquisitions increased revenue by 14 percent and currency translation effects decreased them by 4 percent. The firm saw 14 percent organic growth from its core business in the quarter, and COVID-19 testing revenue contributed $370.0 million to the total.

Revenues in the life sciences solutions segment in Q4 fell 27 percent to $3.05 billion from $4.15 billion a year ago, and 24 percent organically. Strong growth in the bioproduction and biosciences businesses was offset by lower testing revenue versus the prior year.

Analytical instruments Q4 revenues grew 9 percent to $1.88 billion year over year from $1.73 billion, and 14 percent organically. Growth was driven by the electron microscopy, chromatography, and mass spectrometry businesses.

Specialty diagnostics revenues declined 23 percent year over year to $1.12 billion from $1.45 billion, and 20 percent organically. Strong growth in the healthcare market channels, transplant diagnostics, and microbiology businesses was offset by lower COVID-19 testing revenues compared to the year-ago quarter.

Laboratory products and biopharma services revenues climbed 42 percent to $5.95 billion in Q4 versus $4.20 billion a year ago, and 11 percent organically. PPD, the clinical research business Thermo Fisher acquired in 2021, contributed over 20 percent of core organic revenue growth and $1.9 billion of total revenue to the segment.

Net income in Q4 totaled $1.58 billion, or $4.01 per share, compared to $1.66 billion, or $4.17 per share, for the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $5.40, surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $5.19.

Q4 R&D costs were $391 million, down slightly from $392 million in the previous year, and SG&A costs dipped 6 percent to $1.84 billion from $1.96 billion a year ago.

For full-year 2022, Thermo Fisher reported $44.92 billion in revenues, up 15 percent from $39.21 billion in 2021. This exceeded the company's previously raised guidance of $43.8 billion and beat the analyst consensus estimate of $43.88 billion. Organic revenues remained flat, acquisitions increased revenue by 18 percent, and currency translation effects decreased revenues by 3 percent. The firm's base business saw 14 percent organic growth and COVID-19 testing revenues totaled $3.11 billion in 2022.

Life sciences solutions revenues declined 13 percent year over year to $13.53 billion from $15.63 billion, and 12 percent organically. Analytical instruments revenues rose 9 percent to $6.62 billion from $6.07 billion, and 14 percent organically; specialty diagnostics revenues decreased 16 percent to $4.76 billion from $5.66 billion, and 13 percent organically; and laboratory products and services revenues grew 51 percent to $22.51 billion from $14.86 billion, and 10 percent organically.

R&D costs grew 4 percent in 2022, to $1.47 billion from $1.41 billion the year before, and SG&A expenses increased 4 percent to $7.13 billion from $6.84 billion.

Net income for 2022 totaled $6.96 billion, or $17.63 per share, down from $7.73 billion, or $19.46 per share, in 2021. Adjusted EPS was $23.24, surpassing the company’s guidance of $23.01 and beating the analysts' average estimate of $23.04.

Thermo Fisher finished 2022 with $8.52 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

The company said it expects 2023 revenue of $45.30 billion, $380 million more than in 2022. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $23.70 per share, representing a 2 percent year-over-year increase.

In midmorning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Thermo Fisher shares were up 3 percent at $589.38.