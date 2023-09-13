Logo

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Promote Devyser Laboratory Services for Pharma Research

Sep 13, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Swedish molecular diagnostics firm Devyser Diagnostics said on Wednesday that it has entered an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to promote its laboratory services to pharmaceutical companies.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the partnership, the companies will jointly promote Devyser's lab services to support research and development projects from pharmaceutical companies, leveraging Devyser's laboratory in Atlanta, which received CLIA certification in May.

"We are convinced that Thermo Fisher, with its global network and outstanding reach, will provide a strong platform for partnering with global pharmaceutical companies in addition to Devyser's own discussions," says Devyser CEO Fredrik Alpsten. "This collaboration is in line with our strategy to expand our presence in the US."

Earlier this year, Devyser signed an agreement granting Thermo Fisher exclusive rights to commercialize and distribute its post-transplant next-generation sequencing tests in North America and Europe under combined brands. Last week, the companies expanded this agreement to include Brazil.

The Scan

Positive Framing of Genetic Studies Can Spark Mistrust Among Underrepresented Groups

Researchers in Human Genetics and Genomics Advances report that how researchers describe genomic studies may alienate potential participants.

Small Study of Gene Editing to Treat Sickle Cell Disease

In a Novartis-sponsored study in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that a CRISPR-Cas9-based treatment targeting promoters of genes encoding fetal hemoglobin could reduce disease symptoms.

Gut Microbiome Changes Appear in Infants Before They Develop Eczema, Study Finds

Researchers report in mSystems that infants experienced an enrichment in Clostridium sensu stricto 1 and Finegoldia and a depletion of Bacteroides before developing eczema.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Specificity Enhanced With Stem Cell Editing

A study in Nature suggests epitope editing in donor stem cells prior to bone marrow transplants can stave off toxicity when targeting acute myeloid leukemia with immunotherapy.