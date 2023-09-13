Thermo Fisher Scientific to Promote Devyser Laboratory Services for Pharma Research

NEW YORK – Swedish molecular diagnostics firm Devyser Diagnostics said on Wednesday that it has entered an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to promote its laboratory services to pharmaceutical companies.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the partnership, the companies will jointly promote Devyser's lab services to support research and development projects from pharmaceutical companies, leveraging Devyser's laboratory in Atlanta, which received CLIA certification in May.

"We are convinced that Thermo Fisher, with its global network and outstanding reach, will provide a strong platform for partnering with global pharmaceutical companies in addition to Devyser's own discussions," says Devyser CEO Fredrik Alpsten. "This collaboration is in line with our strategy to expand our presence in the US."

Earlier this year, Devyser signed an agreement granting Thermo Fisher exclusive rights to commercialize and distribute its post-transplant next-generation sequencing tests in North America and Europe under combined brands. Last week, the companies expanded this agreement to include Brazil.