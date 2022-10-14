Logo

Thermo Fisher Scientific Prices ¥109.5B Senior Note Offering

Oct 14, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific said on Friday that it has priced an offering of ¥109.5 billion worth of yen-denominated senior notes.

The notes were issued at ¥22.3 billion with an annual rate of 0.853 percent due in 2025; ¥28.9 billion with an annual rate of 1.054 percent due in 2027; ¥4.7 billion with an annual rate of 1.279 percent due in 2029; ¥6.3 billion with an annual rate of 1.49 percent due in 2032; ¥14.6 billion with an annual rate of 2.069 percent due in 2042; and ¥33.3 billion with an annual rate of 2.382 percent due in 2052.

Thermo Fisher said it intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, possibly including the acquisition of companies or businesses, repayment and refinancing of debt, working capital and capital expenditures, and the repurchase of its outstanding equity securities. The company said it may also "temporarily invest the net proceeds in short-term, liquid investments until they are used for their ultimate purpose."

Citigroup Global Markets, Mizuho Securities USA, MUFG Securities EMEA, and SMBC Nikko Securities America are appointed as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

Thermo Fisher said the offering is expected to close on or about Oct. 20, subject to customary closing conditions.

