Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Techne Forge European Distribution Deal

NEW YORK – Bio-Techne said Monday that it has formed a strategic European distribution partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, Thermo Fischer will distribute Bio-Techne's portfolio of products through the European arm of its Fisher Scientific channel. Bio-Techne's portfolio of antibodies, proteins, immunoassay kits, reagents, and enzymes supporting cell and gene therapy, immunology, and neuroscience will be distributed to labs and research institutions.

"By leveraging the Fisher Scientific channel's extensive European distribution network and industry expertise, we aim to enhance support for researchers and accelerate scientific discoveries that address some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today," Kim Kelderman, president and CEO of Bio-Techne, said in a statement.

The agreement underscores Bio-Techne's interest in the European market. Last week, the Minneapolis-based company filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Europe against Molecular Instruments, one day after a UK court found the patents in question to be invalid.