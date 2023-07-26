Thermo Fisher Q2 Revenues Down 3 Percent Due to Macroeconomic Challenges

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific on Wednesday morning reported a 3 percent year-over-year decrease in Q2 revenues due to a "more challenging" macroeconomic environment.

For the three months ended July 1, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company reported revenues of $10.69 billion, down 3 percent from $10.97 billion a year ago and below the average estimate by Wall Street analysts of $10.98 billion. Organic revenues dropped 3 percent, while core organic revenues grew 2 percent, the company reported.

"The macroeconomic environment became more challenging in the quarter — economic activity in China slowed, and across the economy more broadly, businesses became more cautious in their spending," Thermo Fisher Chairman, President, and CEO Marc Casper told investors in a conference call recapping the Q2 results. "This impacted our Q2 results and informed a more moderate view for the full year. We're taking appropriate actions to successfully navigate these conditions."

Life sciences solutions revenues for Q2 declined 25 percent to $2.46 billion, compared to $3.29 billion in Q2 2022. Revenues from the specialty diagnostics segment were $1.11 billion, almost flat from $1.10 billion in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, revenues from the analytical instruments segment rose 9 percent year over year to $1.75 billion from $1.61 billion in Q2 2022. Revenues from laboratory products and biopharma services were $5.83 billion, up 5 percent from $5.54 billion a year ago.

Thermo Fisher's Q2 net income was $1.36 billion, or $3.51 per share, compared to net income of $1.67 billion, or $4.22 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $5.15 for the quarter, falling short of analysts' average estimate of $5.42 per share.

The company's R&D costs dropped 5 percent in Q2 to $345.0 million from $365.0 million a year ago, and its SG&A expenses decreased 4 percent to $1.67 billion from $1.74 billion.

Thermo Fisher ended the quarter with $3.13 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Given the macroeconomic environment, Thermo Fisher revised its revenue and adjusted EPS guidance for full-year 2023. The company now expects 2023 revenue of $43.4 billion to $44.0 billion, down from its prior estimate of $45.3 billion. Core organic revenue growth is expected to be 2 percent to 4 percent, compared to 7 percent before, and adjusted EPS is forecast to be $22.28 to $22.72, down from a previous estimate of $23.70.

In midmorning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Thermo Fisher's shares were down almost 2 percent at $560.13.