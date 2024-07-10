Thermo Fisher Completes $3.1B Acquisition of Olink

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific said Tuesday that it has completed its $3.1 billion acquisition of proteomics firm Olink.

The acquisition was originally announced in October 2023 but was delayed by reviews by the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products and the UK's Competition and Markets Authority.

Thermo Fisher paid $26 per share in cash for roughly 37,676,600 Olink shares, adding Olink's high-plex immunoassay Explore HT platform to its mass spectrometry-based proteomics offerings. The current version of the Explore HT measures more than 5,300 proteins in plasma and is one of the most commonly used platforms for large-scale plasma proteomics experiments.

"Protein research is key to advancing our understanding of human biology and delivering on the promise of precision medicine," Thermo Fisher Chairman, President, and CEO Marc Casper said in a statement. "Olink's proven and transformative solutions for proteomics are highly complementary to our leading mass spectrometry and life sciences offerings."