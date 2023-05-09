Test Volumes Drive Natera Q1 Revenues Up 25 Percent

NEW YORK – Natera reported after the close of the market on Tuesday year-over-year revenue gains of nearly 25 percent for the first quarter of 2023.

The Austin, Texas-based company finished the three months ended March 31 with $241.8 million in revenues compared to $194.1 million for the same quarter in 2022, beating analysts' average estimate of $227.7 million.

The firm attributed much of its revenue growth to high test volumes. In the first quarter of 2023, Natera processed approximately 626,200 tests compared to approximately 489,300 tests in the same quarter of last year.

Natera's R&D spending rose 2 percent year over year to $82.3 million from $80.4 million, while SG& A expenses grew 1 percent to $149.6 million from $147.6 million a year ago. Its net loss decreased to $136.9 million, or $1.23 per share, from $138.6 million, or $1.45 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

The firm raised revenue guidance for 2023 to a new range of between $995 million and $1.02 billion from its prior estimate of $980 million to $1.00 billion.

Natera ended Q1 with $403.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and $408.9 million in short-term investments.