Tempus to Integrate Genomic Test Ordering Into CureMD's Oncology EHR

Aug 22, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – CureMD, maker of technology for community-based oncology practices, said Tuesday that it has formed a partnership with Tempus to integrate genomic test workflows into its electronic health records system.

Initially, CureMD users will be able to order tests from Tempus directly from the EHR. Future integration will support the return of results as discrete data to inform clinical decision-making and risk assessment, according to the New York-based vendor.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in our commitment to deliver the most cutting-edge solutions to our healthcare providers, ensuring they have the most advanced precision medicine tools at their disposal to provide exceptional patient care," Wasif Toor, CureMD's VP of oncology, said in a statement.

Chicago-based Tempus' menu of oncology tests includes combination solid-tumor and liquid biopsy assays, combination DNA and whole-transcriptome RNA sequencing, tumor-normal testing, and single-platform somatic and germline testing.

