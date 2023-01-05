Tempus, AstraZeneca Collaborate on Response Biomarker Discovery for Small Cell Lung Cancer

NEW YORK – Tempus said Thursday that it is collaborating with AstraZeneca on a prospective clinical study to identify biomarkers of response in small cell lung cancer (SCLC) patients.

The study, called Sculptor, pulls from Tempus' line of molecular profiling services to detect individuals who might benefit from an emerging therapy or targets for development of a new SCLC therapy, according to the Chicago-based sequencing and bioinformatics firm.

This is the first clinical study to emerge from a strategic collaboration between Tempus and UK-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca to develop oncology therapeutics that dates to November 2021.

Sculptor has opened for enrollment at five Tempus Integrated Molecular Evaluation (TIME) Trial sites and will expand its reach to additional sites across the US. TIME Trial features a proprietary technology platform that analyzes molecular and clinical data on cancer patients in real time to match people to clinical trials.

"This collaborative study will facilitate the investigation of SCLC patient populations to provide us with key insights in hopes of enabling pharmaceutical solutions that increase the overall survival of this disease," Tempus CSO Kate Sasser said in a statement. "This type of early-stage, prospective study is only possible when combining Tempus' comprehensive sequencing capabilities, multimodal database, and just-in-time clinical trial network."