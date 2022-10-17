Takara Bio USA, BioExcel Diagnostics Partner for Infectious Disease Panels

NEW YORK – Takara Bio USA and BioExcel Diagnostics announced on Monday that they will form a partnership for qPCR multiplex syndromic infectious disease diagnostic panel development.

The panels will use qPCR automation technology and reagents from Takara Bio USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shiga, Japan-based Takara Bio, to detect viruses, bacteria, fungi, and antimicrobial resistance genes.

Founded in 2020, BioExcel Diagnostics is a full-service CLIA- and CAP-accredited high complexity laboratory specializing in molecular diagnostics and clinical genomics.

The Houston-based firm has developed and validated syndromic panel assays for urinary tract infections, respiratory tract pathogens, sexually transmitted diseases, wound care, nail fungus, antibiotic resistance, and women's health using Takara's SmartChip qPCR System, the firms said in a statement.

The SmartChip qPCR system enables 5,184 reactions per chip with less than 30 minutes of direct hands-on time, providing clinical lab results within 24 to 48 hours. The nanoliter-scale reactions eliminate preamplification steps and reduce costs through the use of decreased reagent volumes, the companies added.

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.